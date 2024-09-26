U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Austin Yoakum, from Rockport, Texas, and a fire support officer assigned to1st Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, in support of Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, discusses a fire mission training with Lithuanian soldiers during exercise Flaming Thunder at Camp Taurus, Lithuania, Sept. 25, 2024. The 1st Cavalry Division’s mission is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, strengthening interoperability with NATO allies and regional security partners, which provides competent and ready forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Richard Wooten)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2024 09:38
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|938408
|VIRIN:
|240925-A-AO454-8863
|Filename:
|DOD_110592132
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|PABRADE, LT
|Hometown:
|ROCKPORT, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Multinational exercise Flaming Thunder demonstrates lethality of NATO forces., by SSG Richard Wooten, identified by DVIDS
