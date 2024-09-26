This video shows old snapshots of The US Army Soldiers’ trainings, leisure, Torii Station facilities, and Okinawa local events in past years. Photo dates unknown.
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2024 01:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|938390
|VIRIN:
|220114-A-VF108-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110591911
|Length:
|00:03:14
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Torii Station on Okinawa Post 1945 Part 1, by Ichiro Tokashiki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
