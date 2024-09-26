Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Torii Station on Okinawa Post 1945 Part 1

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.13.2022

    Video by Ichiro Tokashiki 

    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa

    This video shows old snapshots of The US Army Soldiers’ trainings, leisure, Torii Station facilities, and Okinawa local events in past years. Photo dates unknown.

    Date Taken: 01.13.2022
    Date Posted: 09.30.2024 01:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 938390
    VIRIN: 220114-A-VF108-1001
    Filename: DOD_110591911
    Length: 00:03:14
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Torii Station on Okinawa Post 1945 Part 1, by Ichiro Tokashiki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Torii Station
    220114

