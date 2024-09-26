Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fuji Viper 24.4 | Air Assault Rehearsal

    JAPAN

    09.19.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marines rehearse an air assault during Fuji Viper 24.4 at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, Sept. 18, 2024. Fuji Viper is an annual exercise that enables Marines operating in Japan the opportunity to conduct combined arms live-fire training and maintain operational readiness, tactical proficiency, and lethality within the first island chain. The Marines are forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera) 

    Date Taken: 09.19.2024
    Date Posted: 09.30.2024 01:21
    Category: B-Roll
    VIRIN: 240919-M-WK421-1001
    Length: 00:03:39
    Location: JP

    4th Marines
    Air Assault
    3d Marine Division
    V26 
    Fuji Viper 24.4

