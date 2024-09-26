U.S. Marines rehearse an air assault during Fuji Viper 24.4 at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, Sept. 18, 2024. Fuji Viper is an annual exercise that enables Marines operating in Japan the opportunity to conduct combined arms live-fire training and maintain operational readiness, tactical proficiency, and lethality within the first island chain. The Marines are forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2024 01:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|938389
|VIRIN:
|240919-M-WK421-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110591891
|Length:
|00:03:39
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Fuji Viper 24.4 | Air Assault Rehearsal, by LCpl Justin Cledera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.