    Bells Across America on CFAY

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    09.19.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Robert Stamer 

    AFN Yokosuka

    240919-N-CM740-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (September 19, 2024) - Commander Fleet Activities, Yokosuka payed tribute to the brave men and women who died in service to our nation, and recognized the sacrifices of those who have been left behind in a ceremony on base. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Robert Stamer.)

    Ceremony
    Gold Star Families
    CFAY
    Bells Across America

