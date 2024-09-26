Bells Across America on CFAY

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



240919-N-CM740-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (September 19, 2024) - Commander Fleet Activities, Yokosuka payed tribute to the brave men and women who died in service to our nation, and recognized the sacrifices of those who have been left behind in a ceremony on base. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Robert Stamer.)