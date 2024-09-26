Hurricane Helene - 148th Brigade Support Battalion Unloads Emergency Meals

U.S. Army Soldiers with the Dublin-based Alpha Company, 148th Brigade Support Battalion, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard, unload emergency meal packages at the Georgia Forestry Commission branch in Thomson, Georgia, during the aftermath of Hurricane Helene Sept. 29, 2024. The Georgia National Guard has mobilized to provide response and recovery support to areas in the state impacted by Hurricane Helene. At the direction of the Governor and through The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS), the Georgia National Guard will continue to partner local, state, and federal entities in this effort. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Jeron Walker)
