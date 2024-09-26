Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief Osprey Showcase

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Patrick Robichaux, an MV-22 Osprey Pilot with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 265, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing speaks about the MV-22 Osprey’s valuable support in humanitarian aid and disaster relief missions on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 20, 2024. The MV-22 Osprey has over 600,000 flight hours and is the ideal Marine Corps transport and cargo aircraft with unique short-vertical take-off and landing capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Giovanni Navarrette)
This video was made with assets from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: “Ambient Amazing Grace Instrumental ” by mattharveymusic/stock.adobe.com.
|09.16.2024
|09.29.2024 21:50
|Video Productions
|938372
|240926-M-DY477-1001
|DOD_110591734
|00:02:46
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP
|0
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
Osprey