Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief Osprey Showcase

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.16.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Giovanni Navarrette 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Patrick Robichaux, an MV-22 Osprey Pilot with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 265, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing speaks about the MV-22 Osprey’s valuable support in humanitarian aid and disaster relief missions on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 20, 2024. The MV-22 Osprey has over 600,000 flight hours and is the ideal Marine Corps transport and cargo aircraft with unique short-vertical take-off and landing capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Giovanni Navarrette)

    This video was made with assets from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: “Ambient Amazing Grace Instrumental ” by mattharveymusic/stock.adobe.com.

    Date Taken: 09.16.2024
    Date Posted: 09.29.2024 21:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 938372
    VIRIN: 240926-M-DY477-1001
    Filename: DOD_110591734
    Length: 00:02:46
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

