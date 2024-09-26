ACS's Left Of The Bang series, Domestic Abuse Victim Advocate

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On this month’s episode of “Left of the Bang” our guest is the Domestic Abuse Victim Advocate, Ms. Hisaka “Hilary” Kouzu.

We will talk about the assistance and support that Ms. Kouzu provide to our community.

Domestic Violence Awareness month (DVAM) is observed every October to raise awareness but domestic violence,

support survivors and promote efforts to prevent abuse. Listen in as we discuss the events taking place throughout the month.