On this month’s episode of “Left of the Bang” our guest is the Domestic Abuse Victim Advocate, Ms. Hisaka “Hilary” Kouzu.
We will talk about the assistance and support that Ms. Kouzu provide to our community.
Domestic Violence Awareness month (DVAM) is observed every October to raise awareness but domestic violence,
support survivors and promote efforts to prevent abuse. Listen in as we discuss the events taking place throughout the month.
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2024 20:12
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|938370
|VIRIN:
|240930-A-YV383-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110591717
|Length:
|00:07:06
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, ACS's Left Of The Bang series, Domestic Abuse Victim Advocate, by Derek Mayhew, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
