America’s Airshow 2024 Day 2 B-Roll: Opening Ceremony

U.S. Congressman Scott Peters, California's 50th District representative, joins U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Air Station Miramar and 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, I Marine Expeditionary Force, during the opening ceremony for the 2024 MCAS Miramar Airshow in San Diego, Sept. 28, 2024. America's Airshow 2024 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers, and the world-famous Blue Angels; to interact first-hand with Marines, other service members, and first responders; and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Emeline Swyers)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2024 14:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|938353
|VIRIN:
|240928-M-KG021-2001
|PIN:
|2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110591515
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
