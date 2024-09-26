U.S. Marines assigned to I Marine Expeditionary Force participate in the Marine Air-Ground Task Force demonstration of the 2024 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Airshow in San Diego, Sept. 28, 2024. The MAGTF Demo displays the coordinated use of close-air support, armor, artillery and infantry forces and provides a visual representation of how the Marine Corps operates. America's Airshow 2024 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers, and the world-famous Blue Angels; to interact first-hand with Marines, other service members, and first responders; and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Daniel Childs)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2024 14:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|938350
|VIRIN:
|240928-M-TH104-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110591448
|Length:
|00:05:50
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, America’s Airshow 2024 Day 2 B-Roll: KC-130J Hercules MAGTF Demo, by Cpl Daniel Childs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
