A T-33 Shooting Star performs maneuvers during the 2024 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Airshow in San Diego, Sept. 28, 2024. America's Airshow 2024 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers, and the world-famous Blue Angels; to interact first-hand with Marines, other service members, and first responders; and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Camille Pendleton)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2024 14:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|938343
|VIRIN:
|240928-M-HN527-2001
|PIN:
|2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110591271
|Length:
|00:03:29
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, America's Airshow 2024 Day 2 B-Roll: T-33 Shooting Star Demo, by Cpl Camille Polete, identified by DVIDS
