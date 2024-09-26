WVNG Gold Star Weekend Retreat 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Families, friends and Guard Members honor and remember service members who died in the course of military service, with activities and ceremonies held at Camp Dawson in Kingwood, West Virginia, on Sept. 27-29, 2024. Since its first congressional designation in 1936, the last Sunday in September has been recognized as “Gold Star Mother’s Day” and in 2012 was declared “Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day.” The West Virginia National Guard hosts Gold Star families from West Virginia and Pennsylvania annually at Camp Dawson for three days of fellowship and remembrance.