Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    WVNG Gold Star Weekend Retreat 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KINGWOOD, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2024

    Video by Ayla Cameron, Officer Candidate Ayden Norcross and Sgt. Davis Rohrer

    153rd Public Affairs Detachment

    Families, friends and Guard Members honor and remember service members who died in the course of military service, with activities and ceremonies held at Camp Dawson in Kingwood, West Virginia, on Sept. 27-29, 2024. Since its first congressional designation in 1936, the last Sunday in September has been recognized as “Gold Star Mother’s Day” and in 2012 was declared “Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day.” The West Virginia National Guard hosts Gold Star families from West Virginia and Pennsylvania annually at Camp Dawson for three days of fellowship and remembrance.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2024
    Date Posted: 09.29.2024 12:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 938341
    VIRIN: 240929-Z-BX255-1001
    PIN: 240929-A
    Filename: DOD_110591269
    Length: 00:03:57
    Location: KINGWOOD, WEST VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WVNG Gold Star Weekend Retreat 2024, by Ayla Cameron, Officer Candidate Ayden Norcross and SGT Davis Rohrer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pennsylvania
    PANG
    GoldStar
    WVNG
    WestVirginia
    GoldStar24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download