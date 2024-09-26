Hurricane Helene - Georgia National Guard "Always Ready, Always There" (Reel)

From Tropical Storm Alberto in 1994 to Hurricane Helene in 2024, the Georgia National Guard is ready to provide natural disaster response and recovery support to areas impacted in the state. Always ready. Always there. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2024 11:40
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|938338
|VIRIN:
|240929-A-KE355-7829
|Filename:
|DOD_110591266
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
