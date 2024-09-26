Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hurricane Helene - Georgia National Guard "Always Ready, Always There" (Reel)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    From Tropical Storm Alberto in 1994 to Hurricane Helene in 2024, the Georgia National Guard is ready to provide natural disaster response and recovery support to areas impacted in the state. Always ready. Always there. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2024
    Date Posted: 09.29.2024 11:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 938338
    VIRIN: 240929-A-KE355-7829
    Filename: DOD_110591266
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Helene - Georgia National Guard "Always Ready, Always There" (Reel), by SFC James Braswell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    hurricane response
    National Guard Response
    Hurricane Helene
    GNGHH2024
    HurricaneHelene24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download