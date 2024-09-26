Hurricane Helene - Georgia National Guard "Always Ready, Always There" (Reel)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/938338" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

From Tropical Storm Alberto in 1994 to Hurricane Helene in 2024, the Georgia National Guard is ready to provide natural disaster response and recovery support to areas impacted in the state. Always ready. Always there. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell)