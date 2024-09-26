Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Helene POD Distribution

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2024

    Video by Lt. Col. Mary Caitlin Brown 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Alpha Co. 2-124th Infantry Regiment at the POD site in Woodville, FL, on Sept. 28, 2024. Soldiers are seen handing out food, water, and tarps to civilians affected by Hurricane Helene. The footage captures the steady flow of vehicles as residents arrive to receive essential supplies, highlighting the unit's efforts in supporting the local community during recovery operations.

    Location: FLORIDA, US

    This work, Hurricane Helene POD Distribution, by Lt. Col. Mary Caitlin Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Florida Army National Guard
    FLARNG
    107th MPAD
    Always Ready Always There
    Helene
    Hurricane Helene

