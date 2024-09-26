Hurricane Helene POD Distribution

Alpha Co. 2-124th Infantry Regiment at the POD site in Woodville, FL, on Sept. 28, 2024. Soldiers are seen handing out food, water, and tarps to civilians affected by Hurricane Helene. The footage captures the steady flow of vehicles as residents arrive to receive essential supplies, highlighting the unit's efforts in supporting the local community during recovery operations.
