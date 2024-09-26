Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    America’s Airshow 2024 Day 1 B-Roll: Heritage Flight

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2024

    Video by Cpl. Daniel Childs 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor and a P-51D Mustang conduct a heritage flight showcasing the history of aviation during the 2024 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Airshow in San Diego, Sept. 27, 2024. The P-51 Mustang, known as the ultimate piston-engine fighter of World War II, is also one of the most influential and successful warplanes ever built. The F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team performs precision aerial maneuvers at airshows across the world to demonstrate the unique capabilities of the world's premier 5th generation fighter aircraft. America's Airshow 2024 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers, and the world-famous Blue Angels; to interact first-hand with Marines, other service members, and first responders; and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Daniel Childs)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2024
    Date Posted: 09.29.2024 09:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 938313
    VIRIN: 240927-M-TH104-1001
    Filename: DOD_110590736
    Length: 00:03:35
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, America’s Airshow 2024 Day 1 B-Roll: Heritage Flight, by Cpl Daniel Childs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airshow
    MCAS Miramar
    F-22 Raptor
    U.S. Air Force
    P-51D Mustang
    MCASMiramarAirShow

