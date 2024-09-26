Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Helene- Georgia National Guard Soldier Interview, 1st Lt. Alexander Hickox

    AUGUSTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jeron Walker 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Alexander Hickox, a platoon leader with the Columbus-based 876th Engineer Support Company, 878th Engineer Battalion, 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Georgia Army National Guard, discusses his unit's role in providing emergency management support in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene in Augusta, Georgia, Sept. 28, 2024. The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) is the lead agency. We will continue to partner with GEMA/HS as well as other local, state, and federal entities at the direction of the Governor. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Jeron Walker)

    Date Taken: 09.28.2024
    Date Posted: 09.28.2024 22:13
    Location: AUGUSTA, GEORGIA, US
    Hometown: STATESBORO, GEORGIA, US

    This work, Hurricane Helene- Georgia National Guard Soldier Interview, 1st Lt. Alexander Hickox, by SFC Jeron Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army National Guard
    hurricane response
    National Guard Response
    Hurricane Helene
    GNGHH2024
    HurricaneHelene24

