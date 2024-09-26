Hurricane Helene- Georgia National Guard Soldier Interview, 1st Lt. Alexander Hickox

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army 1st Lt. Alexander Hickox, a platoon leader with the Columbus-based 876th Engineer Support Company, 878th Engineer Battalion, 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Georgia Army National Guard, discusses his unit's role in providing emergency management support in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene in Augusta, Georgia, Sept. 28, 2024. The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) is the lead agency. We will continue to partner with GEMA/HS as well as other local, state, and federal entities at the direction of the Governor. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Jeron Walker)