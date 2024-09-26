Gov. Tony Evers, Brig. Gen. David May — Wisconsin’s interim adjutant general — and senior Wisconsin Army National Guard leaders joined family and friends at a sendoff ceremony for more than 300 Wisconsin Army National Guard Soldiers from five units Sept. 28 at Volk Field Air National Guard Base, Camp Douglas, Wis. The Soldiers, who are a part of the 1st Battalion, 128th Infantry Regiment, the 1st Battalion, 120th Field Artillery Regiment, the 132nd Brigade Support Battalion and the 457th Chemical Company, will be deploying to both U.S. Central Command in Southwest Asia and U.S. Africa Command, Horn of Africa. The deploying Soldiers will support ongoing operations through tactical missions, and provide medical care capabilities across the region. Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs video by Vaughn R. Larson
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2024 18:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|938307
|VIRIN:
|240928-O-QS269-1290
|PIN:
|240928-O
|Filename:
|DOD_110590710
|Length:
|00:08:12
|Location:
|VOLK FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, WISCONSIN ARMY NATIONAL GUARD SENDOFF CEREMONY SEPT. 28, by Vaughn Larson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.