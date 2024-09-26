Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    WISCONSIN ARMY NATIONAL GUARD SENDOFF CEREMONY SEPT. 28

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VOLK FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2024

    Video by Vaughn Larson 

    Wisconsin National Guard Public Affairs Office       

    Gov. Tony Evers, Brig. Gen. David May — Wisconsin’s interim adjutant general — and senior Wisconsin Army National Guard leaders joined family and friends at a sendoff ceremony for more than 300 Wisconsin Army National Guard Soldiers from five units Sept. 28 at Volk Field Air National Guard Base, Camp Douglas, Wis. The Soldiers, who are a part of the 1st Battalion, 128th Infantry Regiment, the 1st Battalion, 120th Field Artillery Regiment, the 132nd Brigade Support Battalion and the 457th Chemical Company, will be deploying to both U.S. Central Command in Southwest Asia and U.S. Africa Command, Horn of Africa. The deploying Soldiers will support ongoing operations through tactical missions, and provide medical care capabilities across the region. Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs video by Vaughn R. Larson

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2024
    Date Posted: 09.28.2024 18:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 938307
    VIRIN: 240928-O-QS269-1290
    PIN: 240928-O
    Filename: DOD_110590710
    Length: 00:08:12
    Location: VOLK FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, WISCONSIN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WISCONSIN ARMY NATIONAL GUARD SENDOFF CEREMONY SEPT. 28, by Vaughn Larson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #WING #TAG WisGuard #nationalguard #WisconsinNationalGuard #monthlymessage

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download