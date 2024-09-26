National Guard State Partnership Program holds Senior Leaders Forum 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army and Air Force Adjutant Generals, Senior Enlisted Leaders and Distinguished Visitors from United States Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM), United States Army Pacific Command, Headquarters Pacific Air Force, and National Guard leadership from various states, all who have partner nations in the Indo-Pacific region, meet for the 2024 State Partnership Program’s (SPP) Senior Leader Forum (SLF) at Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, Sep. 10-16, 2024. The SPP SLF is the platform for the States’ Adjutants General (TAG) or their representative to provide annual briefs on their SPP to the USINDOPACOM Senior Leadership, conduct an in-depth review, foster creative solutions to urgent problem areas, and uphold top-tier security cooperation in the Area of Operation. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Hannah Hawkins)