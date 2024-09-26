National Guard State Partnership Program holds Senior Leaders Forum 2024

U.S. Army and Air Force Adjutant Generals, Senior Enlisted Leaders and Distinguished Visitors from United States Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM), United States Army Pacific Command, Headquarters Pacific Air Force, and National Guard leadership from various states, all who have partner nations in the Indo-Pacific region, meet for the 2024 State Partnership Program’s (SPP) Senior Leader Forum (SLF) at Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, Sep. 10-16, 2024. The SPP SLF is the platform for the States’ Adjutants General (TAG) or their representative to provide annual briefs on their SPP to the USINDOPACOM Senior Leadership, conduct an in-depth review, foster creative solutions to urgent problem areas, and uphold top-tier security cooperation in the Area of Operation. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Hannah Hawkins)
