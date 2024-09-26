Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Guard State Partnership Program holds Senior Leaders Forum 2024

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2024

    Video by Sgt. Hannah Hawkins 

    115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army and Air Force Adjutant Generals, Senior Enlisted Leaders and Distinguished Visitors from United States Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM), United States Army Pacific Command, Headquarters Pacific Air Force, and National Guard leadership from various states, all who have partner nations in the Indo-Pacific region, meet for the 2024 State Partnership Program’s (SPP) Senior Leader Forum (SLF) at Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, Sep. 10-16, 2024. The SPP SLF is the platform for the States’ Adjutants General (TAG) or their representative to provide annual briefs on their SPP to the USINDOPACOM Senior Leadership, conduct an in-depth review, foster creative solutions to urgent problem areas, and uphold top-tier security cooperation in the Area of Operation. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Hannah Hawkins)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2024
    Date Posted: 09.28.2024 17:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 938306
    VIRIN: 240916-Z-VU095-1001
    Filename: DOD_110590709
    Length: 00:03:02
    Location: HAWAII, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard State Partnership Program holds Senior Leaders Forum 2024, by SGT Hannah Hawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    State Partnership Program
    SPP
    Senior Leaders Forum
    ORARNG
    SLF
    USINDOPACOM

