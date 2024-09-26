NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Sept. 27, 2024) U.S. Navy Sailors from Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain and Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 8 are pinned to the rank of Chief Petty Officer during promotion ceremonies at NAVSTA Rota, Sept. 27, 2024. As the "Gateway to the Mediterranean," NAVSTA Rota provides U.S., NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Julio Martinez/Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2024 14:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|938293
|VIRIN:
|240927-N-AM903-1001
|PIN:
|123958
|Filename:
|DOD_110590579
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|ES
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, NAVSTA Rota/EODMU8 FY25 Chief Pinning, by PO1 Julio Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
