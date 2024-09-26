Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSTA Rota/EODMU8 FY25 Chief Pinning

    SPAIN

    09.27.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Julio Martinez 

    AFN Rota

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Sept. 27, 2024) U.S. Navy Sailors from Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain and Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 8 are pinned to the rank of Chief Petty Officer during promotion ceremonies at NAVSTA Rota, Sept. 27, 2024. As the "Gateway to the Mediterranean," NAVSTA Rota provides U.S., NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Julio Martinez/Released)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2024
    Date Posted: 09.28.2024 14:09
    Chief Petty Officer
    AFN Rota
    NAVSTA Rota
    U.S. Navy
    EODMU8

