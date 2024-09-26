Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    America's Airshow 2024 Day 1 B-Roll: F-35B Lightning II Demo

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2024

    Video by Cpl. Grant Schirmer 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron (VMFA-T) 502, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing conducts an aerial demonstration of its vertical landing and short take off capabilities during the 2024 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Airshow in San Diego, Sept. 27, 2024. The F-35B Lightning II are designed to operate from austere bases, along with a range of aviation-capable ships with its short take off and vertical landing capability. America's Airshow 2024 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers, and the world-famous Blue Angels; to interact first-hand with Marines, other service members, and first responders; and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Grant Schirmer)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2024
    Date Posted: 09.28.2024 14:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 938290
    VIRIN: 240927-M-AV302-6001
    PIN: 6001
    Filename: DOD_110590524
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    TAGS

    demonstration
    MCAS Miramar
    3rd MAW
    I MEF
    MCASMiramarAirShow
    F-35B

