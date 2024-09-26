Endurance and camaraderie: US Soldiers complete Norwegian Foot March

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Spc. Marcus Olive a native of San Antonio, Texas, acavalry scout from the HHC “Hold ‘Em” company, 2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, shares his thoughts and preparations of the Norwegian Foot March hosted in Giełczyn, Poland, Sept. 22, 2024. Participants must complete 18.9 miles in 4.5 hours carrying a 25-pound rucksack designed to test a soldier's mental and physical strength, all while building morale, esprit de corps, and multinational alliances. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Richard Wooten)