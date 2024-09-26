Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Endurance and camaraderie: US Soldiers complete Norwegian Foot March

    GIEłCZYN, POLAND

    09.22.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Richard Wooten 

    105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Spc. Marcus Olive a native of San Antonio, Texas, acavalry scout from the HHC “Hold ‘Em” company, 2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, shares his thoughts and preparations of the Norwegian Foot March hosted in Giełczyn, Poland, Sept. 22, 2024. Participants must complete 18.9 miles in 4.5 hours carrying a 25-pound rucksack designed to test a soldier's mental and physical strength, all while building morale, esprit de corps, and multinational alliances. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Richard Wooten)

    Date Taken: 09.22.2024
    Date Posted: 09.28.2024 13:56
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 938288
    VIRIN: 240920-A-AO454-3798
    Filename: DOD_110590503
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: GIEłCZYN, PL
    Hometown: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US

