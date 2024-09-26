U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Jacob Heil, from Dayton, Ohio, an armor officer assigned to Alpha “Aces” Company, 2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, shares his thoughts and motivation for participating in the Norwegian Foot March, hosted in Giełczyn, Poland, Sept. 22, 2024. Participants must complete 18.9 miles in 4.5 hours carrying a 25-pound rucksack designed to test a soldier's mental and physical strength, all while building morale, esprit de corps, and multinational alliances.(U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Richard Wooten)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2024 14:00
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|938277
|VIRIN:
|240920-A-AO454-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_110590408
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|BEMOWA PISKIE, PL
|Hometown:
|DAYTON, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Endurance and camaraderie: US Soldiers complete Norwegian Foot March, by SSG Richard Wooten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.