    B-Roll: 202d RED HORSE Clears Roads Following Hurricane Helene

    KEATON BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Thomas Keisler 

    125th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 202nd Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers (RED HORSE) Squadron, Florida Air National Guard, clear roads in Keaton Beach, Florida, after the landfall of Hurricane Helene, Sept. 27, 2024. The 202nd RED HORSE Squadron, stationed at Camp Blanding, Florida, is a specialized, highly mobile civil engineering team comprised of Florida Air National Guardsmen that provides rapid response capabilities for multiple worldwide contingencies and operations. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Thomas S. Keisler IV)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2024
    Date Posted: 09.28.2024 15:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 938274
    VIRIN: 240927-F-HQ196-7215
    Filename: DOD_110590360
    Length: 00:04:13
    Location: KEATON BEACH, FLORIDA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: 202d RED HORSE Clears Roads Following Hurricane Helene, by SrA Thomas Keisler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

