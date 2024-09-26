B-Roll: 202d RED HORSE Clears Roads Following Hurricane Helene

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 202nd Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers (RED HORSE) Squadron, Florida Air National Guard, clear roads in Keaton Beach, Florida, after the landfall of Hurricane Helene, Sept. 27, 2024. The 202nd RED HORSE Squadron, stationed at Camp Blanding, Florida, is a specialized, highly mobile civil engineering team comprised of Florida Air National Guardsmen that provides rapid response capabilities for multiple worldwide contingencies and operations. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Thomas S. Keisler IV)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2024 15:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|938274
|VIRIN:
|240927-F-HQ196-7215
|Filename:
|DOD_110590360
|Length:
|00:04:13
|Location:
|KEATON BEACH, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
