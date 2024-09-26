Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Florida Army National Guard Sets Up Base Camp

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2024

    Video by Sgt. Jalen Thomas 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The Florida Army National Guard helps establish the base camp for Florida National Guard and civilian relief organizations in Perry, Fla., on September 27, 2024. This effort responds to and aids civilians after Hurricane Helene.

    Date Taken: 09.27.2024
    Date Posted: 09.28.2024 12:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 938272
    VIRIN: 240927-A-BE701-7887
    PIN: 05
    Filename: DOD_110590339
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: FLORIDA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Florida Army National Guard Sets Up Base Camp, by SGT Jalen Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Florida Army National Guard
    FLARNG
    107th MPAD
    Always Ready Always There
    Helene
    Hurricane Helene

