The Florida Army National Guard helps establish the base camp for Florida National Guard and civilian relief organizations in Perry, Fla., on September 27, 2024. This effort responds to and aids civilians after Hurricane Helene.
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2024 12:33
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|938272
|VIRIN:
|240927-A-BE701-7887
|PIN:
|05
|Filename:
|DOD_110590339
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Florida Army National Guard Sets Up Base Camp, by SGT Jalen Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.