Interview: Coast Guard rescues man and dog during Hurricane Helene

Petty Officer 2nd Class Todd Hudson, aviation survival technician at Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater, recounts his perspective of his rescue of a man and his dog from a disabled 36-foot sailing vessel taking on water 25 miles off Sanibel Island, Florida, Sept. 26, 2024. Hudson hoisted the man and his dog who were transported to meet emergency medical services at Southwest Florida International Airport. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez)
|09.28.2024
|09.28.2024 08:59
|Interviews
|938271
|240927-G-CX249-1001
|DOD_110590330
|00:02:02
|Location:
|SANIBEL ISLAND, FLORIDA, US
|1
|1
