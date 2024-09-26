Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Interview: Coast Guard rescues man and dog during Hurricane Helene

    SANIBEL ISLAND, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Petty Officer 2nd Class Todd Hudson, aviation survival technician at Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater, recounts his perspective of his rescue of a man and his dog from a disabled 36-foot sailing vessel taking on water 25 miles off Sanibel Island, Florida, Sept. 26, 2024. Hudson hoisted the man and his dog who were transported to meet emergency medical services at Southwest Florida International Airport. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez)

    Date Taken: 09.28.2024
    Date Posted: 09.28.2024 08:59
    Location: SANIBEL ISLAND, FLORIDA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    SAR
    USCG
    hoist

