    Truman's Deployment

    UNITED STATES

    09.23.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Charles Blaine 

    USS Harry S Truman

    230924-N-TO573-1001 (Sep. 23, 2024)- Norfolk, VA. The Nitmitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG) flagship, departs Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia, for a regularly scheduled deployment to the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations. More than 6,500 Sailors completed months of intense training and preparation to deploy as an integrated warfighting team ready to respond to any threats, including maritime security operations to interdict threats to merchant shipping, prevent the use of the seas for terrorism and piracy, and provide unique disaster response and humanitarian assistance capabilities. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications 2nd Class Charles Blaine)

    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Truman's Deployment, by PO2 Charles Blaine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Truman
    Aircraft carrier
    USN
    Forged by the Sea

