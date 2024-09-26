Truman's Deployment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/938267" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

230924-N-TO573-1001 (Sep. 23, 2024)- Norfolk, VA. The Nitmitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG) flagship, departs Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia, for a regularly scheduled deployment to the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations. More than 6,500 Sailors completed months of intense training and preparation to deploy as an integrated warfighting team ready to respond to any threats, including maritime security operations to interdict threats to merchant shipping, prevent the use of the seas for terrorism and piracy, and provide unique disaster response and humanitarian assistance capabilities. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications 2nd Class Charles Blaine)