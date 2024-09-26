Truman's Deployment

230924-N-TO573-1001 (Sep. 23, 2024)- Norfolk, VA. The Nitmitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG) flagship, departs Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia, for a regularly scheduled deployment to the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations. More than 6,500 Sailors completed months of intense training and preparation to deploy as an integrated warfighting team ready to respond to any threats, including maritime security operations to interdict threats to merchant shipping, prevent the use of the seas for terrorism and piracy, and provide unique disaster response and humanitarian assistance capabilities. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications 2nd Class Charles Blaine)
|09.23.2024
|09.28.2024 07:12
|Package
|938267
|230924-N-TO573-1001
|DOD_110590299
|00:00:43
|US
|1
|1
