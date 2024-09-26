video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Jake Edwards, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Liasion Officer for Hurricane Helene and Jacksonville District employee, discusses supporting the Hurricane Helene support mission at Cedar Key, Florida, Sept. 27. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) is working in partnership with the local, state, and federal response to the Hurricane Helene. 131 USACE personnel are deployed, coordinating with partners in the affected areas. Additionally, 41 USACE personnel are supporting response efforts via reach-back, and USACE has 170 contractor personnel deployed.