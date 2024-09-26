Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Helene24

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2024

    Video by Mark Rankin 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    Jake Edwards, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Liasion Officer for Hurricane Helene and Jacksonville District employee, discusses supporting the Hurricane Helene support mission at Cedar Key, Florida, Sept. 27. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) is working in partnership with the local, state, and federal response to the Hurricane Helene. 131 USACE personnel are deployed, coordinating with partners in the affected areas. Additionally, 41 USACE personnel are supporting response efforts via reach-back, and USACE has 170 contractor personnel deployed.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2024
    Date Posted: 09.28.2024 04:05
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 938264
    VIRIN: 240927-A-BO243-2893
    Filename: DOD_110590256
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Helene24, by Mark Rankin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Helene
    Helene24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download