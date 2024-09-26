America’s Airshow 2024 Day 1 B-Roll: Vickey Benzing P-51

Vicky Benzing, piloting her 1944 North American P-51D, performs aerobatic maneuvers during the 2024 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Airshow in San Diego, Sept. 27, 2024. Benzing has been competing in aerobatic contests and flying at air shows since 2005. America's Airshow 2024 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers, and the world-famous Blue Angels; to interact first-hand with Marines, other service members, and first responders; and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt Camille Pendleton)
|09.27.2024
|09.28.2024 09:44
|B-Roll
|00:01:35
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
