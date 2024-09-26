Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    America’s Airshow 2024 Day 1 B-Roll: Vickey Benzing P-51

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2024

    Video by Cpl. Camille Polete 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    Vicky Benzing, piloting her 1944 North American P-51D, performs aerobatic maneuvers during the 2024 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Airshow in San Diego, Sept. 27, 2024. Benzing has been competing in aerobatic contests and flying at air shows since 2005. America's Airshow 2024 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers, and the world-famous Blue Angels; to interact first-hand with Marines, other service members, and first responders; and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt Camille Pendleton)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2024
    Date Posted: 09.28.2024 09:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 938261
    VIRIN: 240927-M-HN527-3001
    PIN: 3001
    Filename: DOD_110590093
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    MCAS Miramar
    Marines
    MCASMiramarAirShow
    VickyBenzing
    1944 North American P-51D

