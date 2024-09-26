U.S. Marines with I Marine Expeditionary Force conduct the Marine Air-Ground Task Force demonstration during the 2024 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Airshow in San Diego, Sept. 27, 2024. The MAGTF Demo displays the coordinated use of close-air support, armor, artillery and infantry forces and provides a visual representation of how the Marine Corps operates. America's Airshow 2024 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers, and the world-famous Blue Angels; to interact first-hand with Marines, other service members, and first responders; and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Emeline Swyers)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2024 09:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|938260
|VIRIN:
|240927-M-KG021-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110590077
|Length:
|00:04:10
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, America’s Airshow 2024 Day 1 B-Roll: MAGTF Demo, by Sgt Emeline Swyers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.