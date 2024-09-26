THREE GIRLS: The importance of being prepared to abandon ship

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the USCGC William Chadwick (WPC-1150) and Fishing Vessel Three Girls reflect on the rescue of the crew of the Three Girls in early August offshore of Portland, Maine, on Sept. 26, 2024. The crew of the Three Girls abandoned ship after a fire broke out in the engine room and were prepared by deploying a life raft, wearing survival suits, deploying an Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon (EPIRB) and firing off flares while waiting to be rescued by the Chadwick.(U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Diolanda Caballero)