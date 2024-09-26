Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    THREE GIRLS: The importance of being prepared to abandon ship

    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Diolanda Caballero 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1     

    Members of the USCGC William Chadwick (WPC-1150) and Fishing Vessel Three Girls reflect on the rescue of the crew of the Three Girls in early August offshore of Portland, Maine, on Sept. 26, 2024. The crew of the Three Girls abandoned ship after a fire broke out in the engine room and were prepared by deploying a life raft, wearing survival suits, deploying an Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon (EPIRB) and firing off flares while waiting to be rescued by the Chadwick.(U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Diolanda Caballero)

    New England
    fast response cutter
    Fishing Boat Rescue
    Search and Rescue (SAR)

