Truman's Deployment

240927-N-YR476-1001 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sept. 27, 2024) Chief petty officers participate in a chief pinning ceremony in the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Sept. 27. Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is underway in the Atlantic Ocean on a regularly scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Joshua Dennis)
Date Taken:
|09.27.2024
Date Posted:
|09.28.2024 06:54
