    America’s Airshow 2024 Day 1 B-Roll: MAGTF Demo

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2024

    Video by Sgt. Seaira Moore 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    U.S. Marines with I Marine Expeditionary Force conduct the Marine Air-Ground Task Force demonstration during the 2024 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Airshow in San Diego, Sept. 27, 2024. The MAGTF Demo displays the coordinated use of close-air support, armor, artillery and infantry forces and provides a visual representation of how the Marine Corps operates. America's Airshow 2024 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers, and the world-famous Blue Angels; to interact first-hand with Marines, other service members, and first responders; and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Seaira Moore)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2024
    Date Posted: 09.28.2024 09:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:03:01
    San Diego
    Miramar
    MAGTF
    MCASMiramarAirShow

