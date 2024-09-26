Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    America’s Airshow 2024 B-Roll: Opening Ceremony

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2024

    Video by Sgt. Seaira Moore 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    Mayor Todd Gloria, the mayor of San Diego, joins U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Air Station Miramar and 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, I Marine Expeditionary Force, during the opening ceremony for the 2024 MCAS Miramar Airshow in San Diego, Sept. 27, 2024. America's Airshow 2024 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers, and the world-famous Blue Angels; to interact first-hand with Marines, other service members, and first responders; and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Seaira Moore)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2024
    Date Posted: 09.28.2024 09:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 938249
    VIRIN: 240927-M-EC090-1001
    Filename: DOD_110589936
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, America’s Airshow 2024 B-Roll: Opening Ceremony, by Sgt Seaira Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    San Diego
    Miramar
    MCASMiramarAirShow

