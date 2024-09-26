America’s Airshow 2024 Day 1 B-Roll: Opening Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Col. R. Erik Herrmann, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Maj. Gen. James B. Wellons, the commanding general of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, I Marine Expeditionary Force, Mayor Todd Gloria, mayor of San Diego, and U.S. Navy Cmdr. Scott P. Mason, the chaplain of MCAS Miramar, deliver speeches at the opening ceremony of the 2024 MCAS Miramar Airshow in San Diego, Sept. 27, 2024. America's Airshow 2024 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers, and the world-famous Blue Angels; to interact first-hand with Marines, other service members, and first responders; and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Santicia Ambriez-Stippey and Lance Cpl. Noah Martinez)