    America’s Airshow 2024 Day 1 B-Roll: Opening Ceremony

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2024

    Video by Sgt. Santicia Ambriez-Stippey and Lance Cpl. Noah Martinez

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. R. Erik Herrmann, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Maj. Gen. James B. Wellons, the commanding general of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, I Marine Expeditionary Force, Mayor Todd Gloria, mayor of San Diego, and U.S. Navy Cmdr. Scott P. Mason, the chaplain of MCAS Miramar, deliver speeches at the opening ceremony of the 2024 MCAS Miramar Airshow in San Diego, Sept. 27, 2024. America's Airshow 2024 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers, and the world-famous Blue Angels; to interact first-hand with Marines, other service members, and first responders; and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Santicia Ambriez-Stippey and Lance Cpl. Noah Martinez)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2024
    Date Posted: 09.28.2024 09:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 938248
    VIRIN: 240927-M-WR744-1001
    Filename: DOD_110589934
    Length: 00:02:34
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    Ceremony
    aircraft
    MCASMiramarAirShow

