America's Airshow 2024 Day 1 B-Roll: MV-22B Demonstration

A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey with 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, I Marine Expeditionary Force performs a flight demonstration at the 2024 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Airshow in San Diego, Sept. 27, 2024. With the speed and range of a turboprop, the maneuverability of a helicopter and the ability to carry 24 Marine combat troops twice as fast and five times farther than previous helicopters, the Osprey greatly enhances the advantages Marines have over their enemies. America's Airshow 2024 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers, and the world-famous Blue Angels; to interact first-hand with Marines, other service members, and first responders; and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Nayomi Koepke)
