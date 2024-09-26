Meaningful Conversations That Save Lives

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Chaplain Steven Ledbetter from Irwin Army Community Hospital opens up about the complexities of suicide awareness, offering insights drawn from his years of experience in counseling Soldiers during their most vulnerable moments. His reflections challenge conventional narratives around suicide, shifting the focus from quick judgments to genuine compassion. Chaplain Ledbetter shares that those contemplating suicide often feel worthless – stripped of their sense of purpose and value. How do we, as a community, restore that worth? How do we rekindle the light within those who feel lost in darkness?



The IACH chaplain believes the answer lies in the simple act of walking alongside others in their pain. In a world dominated by fleeting interactions and superficial exchanges, he emphasizes the need to slow down, truly see the person in front of us, and engage in the deeper conversations that matter. It’s in these moments of presence and patience that life-saving change occurs, where hope begins to take root again.



Drawing from his faith and experiences, Chaplain Ledbetter shares how moments of despair can be transformed into resilience and strength. He speaks of the shadows we often fear to confront—those deep emotional wounds that people carry—and highlights how bringing these to light is the first step in healing. With raw honesty, he recalls instances where he sat with Soldiers, allowing them to express their deepest sorrows, guiding them from a place of regret and hopelessness back into the present, where they can rediscover their purpose and begin to move forward.



He reminds us that hope isn't just a fleeting feeling or a temporary fix. It’s the firm belief that something better lies ahead—a belief that is often hard to hold onto amid suffering. Yet, Chaplain Ledbetter shows how, through intentional care and genuine connection, we can help restore this belief in others. Even when individuals can't see their worth, sometimes all it takes is someone who sees it for them—a friend, a leader, or a chaplain who can remind them of the light they carry.