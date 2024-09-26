National Suicide Prevention Month - a time to raise awareness

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/938231" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Paige Weldon, 355th Wing Public Affairs public affairs specialist, reads an anonymous commentary about an Airman losing their child’s parent to suicide. Agencies designed to help those in need share their resources and the importance of National Suicide Prevention Month. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)