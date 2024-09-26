National Suicide Prevention Month - a time to raise awareness

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Paige Weldon, 355th Wing Public Affairs public affairs specialist, reads an anonymous commentary about an Airman losing their child’s parent to suicide. Agencies designed to help those in need share their resources and the importance of National Suicide Prevention Month. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2024 15:55
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|938231
|VIRIN:
|240917-F-AR459-7408
|Filename:
|DOD_110589213
|Length:
|00:05:17
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
