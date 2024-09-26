Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Suicide Prevention Month - a time to raise awareness

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera and Senior Airman Paige Weldon

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Paige Weldon, 355th Wing Public Affairs public affairs specialist, reads an anonymous commentary about an Airman losing their child’s parent to suicide. Agencies designed to help those in need share their resources and the importance of National Suicide Prevention Month. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2024
    Date Posted: 09.27.2024 15:55
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 938231
    VIRIN: 240917-F-AR459-7408
    Filename: DOD_110589213
    Length: 00:05:17
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US

    Connected
    ASIST
    Resilience
    Suicide Awareness
    National Suicide Awareness Month

