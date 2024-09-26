Coast Guard interdicts lancha crew, seizes 500 pounds of illegally caught fish off Texas coast

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A Coast Guard Station South Padre Island boat crew in coordination with Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi watch standers, and Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi aircrews, located and stopped five Mexican fishermen engaged in illegal fishing north of the Maritime Boundary Line September 24, 2024.



A lancha is a fishing boat used by fishermen that is approximately 20-30 feet long with a slender profile, having one outboard motor, and is capable of traveling at speeds exceeding 30 mph. Lanchas are frequently used to transport illegal narcotics to the U.S. and illegally fish in the United States’ Exclusive Economic Zone near the U.S./Mexico border in the Gulf of Mexico.