Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard interdicts lancha crew, seizes 500 pounds of illegally caught fish off Texas coast

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    A Coast Guard Station South Padre Island boat crew in coordination with Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi watch standers, and Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi aircrews, located and stopped five Mexican fishermen engaged in illegal fishing north of the Maritime Boundary Line September 24, 2024.

    A lancha is a fishing boat used by fishermen that is approximately 20-30 feet long with a slender profile, having one outboard motor, and is capable of traveling at speeds exceeding 30 mph. Lanchas are frequently used to transport illegal narcotics to the U.S. and illegally fish in the United States’ Exclusive Economic Zone near the U.S./Mexico border in the Gulf of Mexico.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2024
    Date Posted: 09.27.2024 15:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 938227
    VIRIN: 240927-G-HU058-1000
    Filename: DOD_110589165
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    illegal fishing
    Corpus Christi
    Environmental Protection
    Lancha

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download