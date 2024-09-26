6th ARW Airmen deploy in support of critical air mobility operations worldwide - B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing board a KC-135 Stratotanker at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 25, 2024. The team deployed to U.S. Central Command’s and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s areas of responsibility in support of Air Mobility Command’s objective to project, connect, maneuver, and sustain combat power anywhere on the globe, from the ground up. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin and Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)