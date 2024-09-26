Airmen assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing board a KC-135 Stratotanker at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 25, 2024. The team deployed to U.S. Central Command’s and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s areas of responsibility in support of Air Mobility Command’s objective to project, connect, maneuver, and sustain combat power anywhere on the globe, from the ground up. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin and Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2024 14:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|938222
|VIRIN:
|240925-F-CC148-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110588981
|Length:
|00:02:22
|Location:
|TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 6th ARW Airmen deploy in support of critical air mobility operations worldwide - B-Roll, by A1C Alicia Campbell and SrA Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.