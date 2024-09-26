Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    6th ARW Airmen deploy in support of critical air mobility operations worldwide - B-Roll

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell and Senior Airman Lauren Cobin

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing board a KC-135 Stratotanker at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 25, 2024. The team deployed to U.S. Central Command’s and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s areas of responsibility in support of Air Mobility Command’s objective to project, connect, maneuver, and sustain combat power anywhere on the globe, from the ground up. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin and Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2024
    Date Posted: 09.27.2024 14:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 938222
    VIRIN: 240925-F-CC148-2001
    Filename: DOD_110588981
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, 6th ARW Airmen deploy in support of critical air mobility operations worldwide - B-Roll, by A1C Alicia Campbell and SrA Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Central Command
    Air Mobility Command
    military family
    Airman Magazine
    Deployment
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command

