Tyndall's 36th Annual POW/MIA Vigil Run

Tyndall Air Force Base hosts the 36th Annual POW/MIA Vigil Run, during which volunteer runners were charged with keeping the POW/MIA baton in constant motion to pay homage to POW/MIA personnel at Tyndall Air Force Base Sept. 12-13, 2024. The 36th Annual POW/MIA Vigil Run was organized by the 81st Air Control Squadron with units across the installation participating to keep the run active for the full 24 hours. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Asha Wiltshire)