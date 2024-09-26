Global Ties: Coast Guard Hosts International Officers

The U.S. Coast Guard's International Maritime Officer School hosted the 72nd International Maritime Officer Course in Yorktown, Virginia. The students graduated on September 26 at USCG Training Center Yorktown. Twenty-seven students from 23 countries are attending the 12-week course, which aims to teach them how the USCG operates and to provide insight into the history and culture of the United States. From Sept. 2-14, the students visited Philadelphia, Boston, the U.S. Coast Guard Leadership Development Center (LDC), New York City, Washington D.C., and the U.S. Naval Academy.
