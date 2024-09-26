Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Global Ties: Coast Guard Hosts International Officers

    YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2024

    Video by Bryan Myhr 

    U. S. Coast Guard Training Center Yorktown

    The U.S. Coast Guard's International Maritime Officer School hosted the 72nd International Maritime Officer Course in Yorktown, Virginia. The students graduated on September 26 at USCG Training Center Yorktown. Twenty-seven students from 23 countries are attending the 12-week course, which aims to teach them how the USCG operates and to provide insight into the history and culture of the United States. From Sept. 2-14, the students visited Philadelphia, Boston, the U.S. Coast Guard Leadership Development Center (LDC), New York City, Washington D.C., and the U.S. Naval Academy.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Date Posted: 09.27.2024 13:50
    Location: YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, US

