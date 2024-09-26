Global Ties: Coast Guard Hosts International Officers

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/938207" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The U.S. Coast Guard's International Maritime Officer School hosted the 72nd International Maritime Officer Course in Yorktown, Virginia. The students graduated on September 26 at USCG Training Center Yorktown. Twenty-seven students from 23 countries are attending the 12-week course, which aims to teach them how the USCG operates and to provide insight into the history and culture of the United States. From Sept. 2-14, the students visited Philadelphia, Boston, the U.S. Coast Guard Leadership Development Center (LDC), New York City, Washington D.C., and the U.S. Naval Academy.