Florida Army National Guard Soldiers with 1-111th General Support Aviation Regiment conduct flight operations during Hurricane Helene support missions at Army Aviation Support Facility 1, Fla., Sept. 27, 2024. Guardsmen provided aviation support capabilities as part of post-storm operations. Soldiers were joined by members of the North Central Florida Urban Search and Rescue Task Force 8 and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services as they traveled to areas affected by the storm. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. N.W. Huertas)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2024 13:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|938205
|VIRIN:
|240927-A-RH401-8012
|Filename:
|DOD_110588770
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 1-111th Provides Air Support Following Hurricane Helene, by SGT Neysa Huertas Quinones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
