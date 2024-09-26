1-111th Provides Air Support Following Hurricane Helene

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Florida Army National Guard Soldiers with 1-111th General Support Aviation Regiment conduct flight operations during Hurricane Helene support missions at Army Aviation Support Facility 1, Fla., Sept. 27, 2024. Guardsmen provided aviation support capabilities as part of post-storm operations. Soldiers were joined by members of the North Central Florida Urban Search and Rescue Task Force 8 and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services as they traveled to areas affected by the storm. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. N.W. Huertas)