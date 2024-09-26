Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1-111th Provides Air Support Following Hurricane Helene

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2024

    Video by Sgt. Neysa Huertas Quinones 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Florida Army National Guard Soldiers with 1-111th General Support Aviation Regiment conduct flight operations during Hurricane Helene support missions at Army Aviation Support Facility 1, Fla., Sept. 27, 2024. Guardsmen provided aviation support capabilities as part of post-storm operations. Soldiers were joined by members of the North Central Florida Urban Search and Rescue Task Force 8 and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services as they traveled to areas affected by the storm. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. N.W. Huertas)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2024
    Date Posted: 09.27.2024 13:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 938205
    VIRIN: 240927-A-RH401-8012
    Filename: DOD_110588770
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-111th Provides Air Support Following Hurricane Helene, by SGT Neysa Huertas Quinones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download