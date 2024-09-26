Hurricane Helene damages in Fort Stewart

Damages from Hurricane Helene are assessed and documented during recovery operations by the Department of Public Works and private contractors at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 27, 2024. Hurricane Helene made landfall in Georgia during the early morning hours on Friday, and brought with it heavy rains and winds in its path. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Bernabe Lopez III)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2024 13:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|938204
|VIRIN:
|240927-A-XS985-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110588740
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
