Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hurricane Helene damages in Fort Stewart

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2024

    Video by Sgt. Bernabe Lopez III 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Damages from Hurricane Helene are assessed and documented during recovery operations by the Department of Public Works and private contractors at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 27, 2024. Hurricane Helene made landfall in Georgia during the early morning hours on Friday, and brought with it heavy rains and winds in its path. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Bernabe Lopez III)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2024
    Date Posted: 09.27.2024 13:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 938204
    VIRIN: 240927-A-XS985-1001
    Filename: DOD_110588740
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Helene damages in Fort Stewart, by SGT Bernabe Lopez III, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hurricane
    Fort Stewart
    3rd Infantry Division
    DPW
    Helene

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download