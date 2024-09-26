Tyndall WESP strengthens the future of combat readiness

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 83rd Fighter Weapons Squadron at Tyndall AFB ensures combat readiness by conducting live-fire missile exercises as part of the Weapons System Evaluation Program. These evaluations allow pilots, maintainers and munitions handlers to practice with real munitions while asses each teams performance. The data collected from these exercises is sent to key military leaders to include Chief of Staff of the Air Force, Higher Headquarters and unit commanders to provide insight into the readiness and effectiveness of the Combat Air Force. WSEP plays a vital role in strengthening mission capabilities for the U.S. and allied forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Victoria Moehlman)