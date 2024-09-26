Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tyndall WESP strengthens the future of combat readiness

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Betty Chevalier and Airman 1st Class Victoria Moehlman

    325th Fighter Wing

    The 83rd Fighter Weapons Squadron at Tyndall AFB ensures combat readiness by conducting live-fire missile exercises as part of the Weapons System Evaluation Program. These evaluations allow pilots, maintainers and munitions handlers to practice with real munitions while asses each teams performance. The data collected from these exercises is sent to key military leaders to include Chief of Staff of the Air Force, Higher Headquarters and unit commanders to provide insight into the readiness and effectiveness of the Combat Air Force. WSEP plays a vital role in strengthening mission capabilities for the U.S. and allied forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Victoria Moehlman)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2024
    Date Posted: 09.27.2024 13:34
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tyndall WESP strengthens the future of combat readiness, by TSgt Betty Chevalier and A1C Victoria Moehlman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

