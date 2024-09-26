The 83rd Fighter Weapons Squadron at Tyndall AFB ensures combat readiness by conducting live-fire missile exercises as part of the Weapons System Evaluation Program. These evaluations allow pilots, maintainers and munitions handlers to practice with real munitions while asses each teams performance. The data collected from these exercises is sent to key military leaders to include Chief of Staff of the Air Force, Higher Headquarters and unit commanders to provide insight into the readiness and effectiveness of the Combat Air Force. WSEP plays a vital role in strengthening mission capabilities for the U.S. and allied forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Victoria Moehlman)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2024 13:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|938198
|VIRIN:
|240920-F-WQ860-6864
|Filename:
|DOD_110588583
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Tyndall WESP strengthens the future of combat readiness, by TSgt Betty Chevalier and A1C Victoria Moehlman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
