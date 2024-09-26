Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Helene Response Florida Army National Guard

    CEDAR KEY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2024

    Video by Spc. Alexander Helman 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from the 3-265th Air Defense Artillery clear road debris in Cedar Key while assisting law enforcement at a checkpoint as part of their route clearing patrol, Sept. 27, 2024. Response to Hurricane Helene is a massive team effort, and FLARNG fully mobilizes all available forces.

    Date Taken: 09.27.2024
    Date Posted: 09.27.2024 12:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 938194
    VIRIN: 240927-A-LB058-3367
    PIN: 03
    Filename: DOD_110588526
    Length: 00:00:06
    Location: CEDAR KEY, FLORIDA, US

    This work, Hurricane Helene Response Florida Army National Guard, by SPC Alexander Helman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Florida Army National Guard
    FLARNG
    107th MPAD
    Always Ready Always There
    Helene
    Hurricane Helene
    HurricaneHelene24

