TF Associators - Eagles Shout-out

U.S. Soldiers with Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 111th Infantry Regiment, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team send a shout out to the Philadelphia Eagles as they prepare for a deployment to Africa. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Stephen Scharf)
|09.27.2024
|09.27.2024 12:24
|Greetings
|938188
|240927-Z-A3544-1001
|DOD_110588491
|00:00:08
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|1
|1
