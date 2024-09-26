Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TF Associators - Eagles Shout-out

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    U.S. Soldiers with Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 111th Infantry Regiment, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team send a shout out to the Philadelphia Eagles as they prepare for a deployment to Africa. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Stephen Scharf)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2024
    Date Posted: 09.27.2024 12:05
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 938185
    VIRIN: 240927-Z-A3544-1001
    Filename: DOD_110588474
    Length: 00:00:08
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US

    Sports
    NFLEagles

