    Combatitiives Assessment

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2024

    Video by Spc. Joseph Enoch 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) hosts a Combatives Assessment on Fort Campbell, KY from Sep. 24 - 26, 2024. Those selected will go to the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Combatives Competition at Fort Liberty, North Carolina.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2024
    Date Posted: 09.27.2024 12:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 938184
    VIRIN: 240926-A-PG421-2963
    Filename: DOD_110588424
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combatitiives Assessment, by SPC Joseph Enoch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

