From refugee to Green Beret, Sergeant 1st Class Zacharia Gai shares his story and journey from refugee camps due to conflict in Sudan to the U.S. and beyond. (U.S. Army Video by 1LT Sarah Morgan and SSG Lawrence Wong)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2024 11:42
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|938182
|VIRIN:
|240927-A-JI367-1049
|PIN:
|240927-A
|Filename:
|DOD_110588357
|Length:
|00:02:17
|Location:
|FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, From Sudan to Special Forces: Sergeant 1st Class Zacharia Gai, by SSG Lawrence Wong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.