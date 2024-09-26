Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    From Sudan to Special Forces: Sergeant 1st Class Zacharia Gai

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Lawrence Wong 

    United States Army Special Operations Command

    From refugee to Green Beret, Sergeant 1st Class Zacharia Gai shares his story and journey from refugee camps due to conflict in Sudan to the U.S. and beyond. (U.S. Army Video by 1LT Sarah Morgan and SSG Lawrence Wong)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2024
    Date Posted: 09.27.2024 11:42
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 938182
    VIRIN: 240927-A-JI367-1049
    PIN: 240927-A
    Filename: DOD_110588357
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From Sudan to Special Forces: Sergeant 1st Class Zacharia Gai, by SSG Lawrence Wong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Special Forces
    Green Beret
    Green Beret. Special Forces
    U.S. Army Special Operations Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download