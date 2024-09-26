From Sudan to Special Forces: Sergeant 1st Class Zacharia Gai

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





From refugee to Green Beret, Sergeant 1st Class Zacharia Gai shares his story and journey from refugee camps due to conflict in Sudan to the U.S. and beyond. (U.S. Army Video by 1LT Sarah Morgan and SSG Lawrence Wong)