Suicide Prevention Month Message 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/938180" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Capt. Sanjeev Gurung, 52D Air Defense Artillery Brigade Behavioral Health Officer, Capt. Cortney Mast, , 52D Air Defense Artillery Brigade Behavioral Health Officer, and Sgt. Hila Smau, 52D ADA Brigade ACE-SI Trainer, speaks about suicide prevention month Sept. 27 in Sembach, Germany. The strength of our Army lies in the strength of our people. Putting people first is not just a priority, it's our commitment (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid).