Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Suicide Prevention Month Message 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.27.2024

    Video by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Capt. Sanjeev Gurung, 52D Air Defense Artillery Brigade Behavioral Health Officer, Capt. Cortney Mast, , 52D Air Defense Artillery Brigade Behavioral Health Officer, and Sgt. Hila Smau, 52D ADA Brigade ACE-SI Trainer, speaks about suicide prevention month Sept. 27 in Sembach, Germany. The strength of our Army lies in the strength of our people. Putting people first is not just a priority, it's our commitment (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2024
    Date Posted: 09.27.2024 11:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 938180
    VIRIN: 240927-A-JK865-8476
    Filename: DOD_110588348
    Length: 00:02:37
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Suicide Prevention Month Message 2024, by SGT Yesenia Cadavid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    AirDefense
    target_news_europe
    ShieldofVictory

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download