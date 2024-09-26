U.S. Army Capt. Sanjeev Gurung, 52D Air Defense Artillery Brigade Behavioral Health Officer, Capt. Cortney Mast, , 52D Air Defense Artillery Brigade Behavioral Health Officer, and Sgt. Hila Smau, 52D ADA Brigade ACE-SI Trainer, speaks about suicide prevention month Sept. 27 in Sembach, Germany. The strength of our Army lies in the strength of our people. Putting people first is not just a priority, it's our commitment (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid).
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2024 11:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Length:
|00:02:37
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
This work, Suicide Prevention Month Message 2024, by SGT Yesenia Cadavid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
