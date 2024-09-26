(vertical) Suicide Prevention Month Message 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Capt. Sanjeev Gurung, 52D Air Defense Artillery Brigade Behavioral Health Officer, Capt. Cortney Mast, 52D Air Defense Artillery Brigade Behavioral Health Officer, and Sgt. Hila Smau, 52D ADA Brigade ACE-SI Trainer, speaks about suicide prevention month Sept. 27 in Sembach, Germany. The strength of our Army lies in the strength of our people. Putting people first is not just a priority, it's our commitment (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid).